Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 227545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Specifically, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

