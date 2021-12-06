Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $307.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.