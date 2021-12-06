Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.10. 3,194,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.18.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

