Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 344.40 ($4.57). 941,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 708.05. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £884.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.