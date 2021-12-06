Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post sales of $139.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the lowest is $139.83 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $460.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,816. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

