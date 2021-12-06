Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.78. 1,705,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

