Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Astra Space stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. Astra Space has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $22.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

