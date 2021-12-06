Brokerages Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mandiant posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $17,713,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

MNDT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 2,292,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,643. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

