alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €19.50 ($21.91). 620,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.84. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.