Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $82.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.32 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALYA shares. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

ALYA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.98. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

