Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $307.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $854.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

