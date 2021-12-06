Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,428,000 after purchasing an additional 176,645 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.