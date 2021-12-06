$143.63 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $143.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $549.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $561.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $841.78 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,940. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

