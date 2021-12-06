$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 1,287,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,084. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.