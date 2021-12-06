$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 1,287,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,084. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

