Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $84.00 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,564 shares of company stock valued at $560,602. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,682. The company has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

