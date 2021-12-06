Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $553.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.43 million and the highest is $564.01 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.