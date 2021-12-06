Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $3.53 on Monday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 203,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,357. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

