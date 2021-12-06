Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Acquires 250 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 250 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $16,727.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Lehmkuhl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agree Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00.

NYSE ADC traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 392,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.