Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth $120,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.