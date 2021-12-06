Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $717 million-$718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.67 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.18.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.10. 3,194,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average of $233.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

