Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.23

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.23 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 146502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.43.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

