mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.95 (MTA)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $2.53 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

