Yukari Saegusa Sells 1,451 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $36,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

