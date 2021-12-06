Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $202,560.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,731. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
