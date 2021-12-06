Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $202,560.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,731. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vertex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 315,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,419 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

