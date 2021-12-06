Catherine A. O’callaghan Sells 72,956 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:F traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,966,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,859,594. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

