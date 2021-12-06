Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,547 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.42. The stock had a trading volume of 319,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,807. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.54.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,857,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $658,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
