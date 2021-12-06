Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,547 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.42. The stock had a trading volume of 319,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,807. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,857,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $658,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

