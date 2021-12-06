W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $7,679,404.26 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWW traded up $8.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $499.95. The stock had a trading volume of 297,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,045. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $502.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

