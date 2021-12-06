Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $9.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIREF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -0.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.