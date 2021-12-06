Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $63.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,318,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,295 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 11.4% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

