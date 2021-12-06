United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.