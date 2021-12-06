Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 277 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $988.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

