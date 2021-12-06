Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.61% of Points International worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

PCOM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The stock has a market cap of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Points International has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

