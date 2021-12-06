Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,014,706 shares of company stock worth $67,110,122. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. 232,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,182. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

