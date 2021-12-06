Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.29 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00009199 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $3.17 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.97 or 0.08561094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.66 or 0.99946028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00077255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,603 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

