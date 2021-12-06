Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 503,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

