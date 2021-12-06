Evedo (EVED) Price Down 33.1% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

