XIO (XIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

