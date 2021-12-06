Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $666.07 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005545 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

