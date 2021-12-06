Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $666.07 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $666.07 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005545 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.