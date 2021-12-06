Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $20.75

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 38,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.