PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

