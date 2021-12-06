Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYCEY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYCEY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 3,786,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,031. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.