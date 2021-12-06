Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,031. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.