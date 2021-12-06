Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,031. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.