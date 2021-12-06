Gitlab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,769 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the average volume of 885 put options.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. 774,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,080. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

