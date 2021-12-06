Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

IBM opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

