Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,700.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

