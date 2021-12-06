11,250 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $196.32 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

