Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 159,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 158,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

