Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion and a PE ratio of -14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

