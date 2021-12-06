Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ANDE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. 4,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

